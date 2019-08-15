|
ANTHONY ROSSELL CABELL, aka Andy Cabell, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. Funeral services will be officiated by Christopher Dylan Bentley at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Andy was a 1992 graduate of Chesapeake High School and received his CDL license from Alliance Tractor Trailer Training Center in 1995. He enjoyed the "family like" relationships he developed with people during his career as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arley and Helen Cabell, and also his maternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Hesson. Andy's survivors include his parents, Dean and Virginia Cabell of Chesapeake, Ohio; his uncle who was raised with him like a brother, James Cabell of Milton, W.Va.; his aunt, Reba (Barry) Mathis of Huntington, W.Va. He also leaves behind a loving host of family and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019