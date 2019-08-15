Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home
313 Big Branch Rd
Chesapeake, OH 45619
(740) 867-3125
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home
313 Big Branch Rd
Chesapeake, OH 45619
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home
313 Big Branch Rd
Chesapeake, OH 45619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY CABELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY ROSSELL CABELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY ROSSELL CABELL Obituary




ANTHONY ROSSELL CABELL, aka Andy Cabell, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. Funeral services will be officiated by Christopher Dylan Bentley at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Andy was a 1992 graduate of Chesapeake High School and received his CDL license from Alliance Tractor Trailer Training Center in 1995. He enjoyed the "family like" relationships he developed with people during his career as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arley and Helen Cabell, and also his maternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Hesson. Andy's survivors include his parents, Dean and Virginia Cabell of Chesapeake, Ohio; his uncle who was raised with him like a brother, James Cabell of Milton, W.Va.; his aunt, Reba (Barry) Mathis of Huntington, W.Va. He also leaves behind a loving host of family and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now