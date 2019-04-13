The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
ANTHONY WAYNE "TONY" SPURLOCK

ANTHONY "TONY" WAYNE SPURLOCK, 55, of Ona, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kelly Rose Spurlock; dad, Elwood Spurlock Jr.; and brother, Eric Dwayne King. He is survived by his three sons, Garrett (Amanda), Zach and Quin; loving companion, Carol Monge, and her granddaughter, Eliza; his mom, Phyllis Spurlock; and his in-laws, Willie and Pat Rose; two sisters, Lea (Rod) Bodmer and Barbara (Carl) Lovins; two brothers, Lee (Jen) Rider and Frankie Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Billy (Jennifer) Rose; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including special cousins, Brent, Sherry and Abby Clagg; and his loyal dog, BEAR. Tony graduated from Milton High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019
