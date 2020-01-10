Home

ARDENA MAE DOOLIN

ARDENA MAE DOOLIN Obituary

ARDENA MAE DOOLIN, 74, of Ashland, died Jan. 8 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She was a retired Registered Nurse from King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 10, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
