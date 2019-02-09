|
|
|
ARLIE MAE NICHOLS RAMEY, 88, of Athalia, Ohio, widow of Glen Ramey, died February 7 at home. She retired from JC Penney, was Athalia City Clerk, and Trustee and Treasurer of Miller Cemetery. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Federal Creek Church or Old Miller Cemetery, 20 Township Road 1284, Crown City, OH 45623, would be appreciated. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More