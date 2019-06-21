The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
Barboursville, WV
Barboursville, WV 25504
ARMINTA JEWEL WALLACE

ARMINTA JEWEL WALLACE, 75, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on July 29, 1943, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Carl Jennings Lewis and Ruby Jewel Young Lewis. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lester Dale Wallace. She was a former member of Culloden Baptist Church where she served as secretary, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was very active with the youth. She was a loving mother of two daughters, Cristie Wallace Bryant (Chase) and Shelly Wallace Doll (Frank). She is also survived by three sisters, Diana Callihan (Garry), Debby Diehl, Donna Jimison; two brothers, Ronnie Lewis (Donna Kay) and Rodney Jennings Lewis (Terry); several nieces and a nephew; and three special children whom she considered to be her grandchildren, J'Nell, James and Josie. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Pastor Keith Watters officiating. Burial will be private. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 21, 2019
