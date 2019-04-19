







ARNETTA "SUE" FLETCHER, 72, of Salt Rock, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 and was carried away by angels to meet her heavenly Father. Sue was born December 14, 1946, a daughter of the late Lucille Sansom Nelson, who recently passed away, and Rev. James "Ed" Nelson. She was a member of the Salt Rock Methodist Church, which is now Salt Rock Community Church, that she faithfully attended all her life. She stuck to her religious beliefs and would not even say "deviled egg." She called them "booger man eggs." She never spoke a curse word or dirty word. She was a housewife by occupation. She loved and had a lot of affection for cats, especially Lacey. She also enjoyed going to the gym to exercise. She was also preceded in death by her son, Zachary Fletcher. She is survived by her husband, James "Eugene" Fletcher. She married at a very young age and stayed true for 56 years. She is also survived by her son, Brandon Shawn Fletcher and son-in-law, Timothy Evans; brothers and sisters-in-laws, James "Chuckie" (Bertha) Nelson and Randy (Delores) Nelson; nephew, Todd (Tara) Nelson; niece, Jamie Nelson and great nieces, Brooklyn and Lacey Nelson. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank everyone for the kind words, calls and visits. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019