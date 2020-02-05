|
|
ARNOLD CALVIN CLARY, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Wyngate Senior Living Community, Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jamie Gump and Rev. Jacque Compton officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Arnold was born June 23, 1926, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence and Lillie Mae Brewer Clary. He was a WWII Army veteran, retired Bookmobile driver with the Cabell County Public Library and retired after 50 years of Pastoring the Huntington Gospel Chapel. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marie A. "Sally" Clary, one son, Robert L. Clary, three brothers and one sister. Survivors include one granddaughter, Tammy (Dusty) Reynolds, a great-grandson, Anthony Reynolds, and one sister, Nondus Tassen, all of Huntington, and several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Wyngate Senior Living and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020