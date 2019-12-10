|
ARTHUR "MUTT" AUXIER, 93, of Dunlow, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wayne. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother George Richard Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow. Arthur was born January 1, 1926 at Huntington, a son of the late George and Kate Backus Auxier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hiram Henry Auxier and Jimmy Auxier, and one sister-in-law, Delsie Maynard. Arthur is survived by two nephews, George W. Auxier (Carolyn) of Crown City, Ohio and Keith Auxier (Gaythel) of South Point, Ohio; three nieces, Carolyn Maynard (Jesse) of Kenova, Joyce Belinda Nelson (Roger) of Huntington and Rita L. Maynard of Fort Gay; and a special friend, Leona McCoy of Dunlow. Friends may call two hours prior to service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019