ARTHUR "TINY" BREEDING, 93, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. His son, Mark Breeding, and daughter, Sally Love, will each give a tribute in an attempt to honor their father's memory. His son-in-law, Mike Love, will read the obituary. Born September 17, 1926, in Logan County, W.Va., he became a Christian when he was 23, and shortly thereafter answered God's call into evangelism ministry, later becoming an ordained minister. He has been a faithful member of the 39th Street Baptist Church in Ashland, Ky., for the last 40 years. A 30-year retiree from Standard Food Service, he was one of their top salesmen. He had an unforgettable smile, loved people and truly never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lucas Breeding and Stewart Breeding; three sisters, Hope Breeding, Ruth Bailey and Peggy Lawson; three brothers, Bill Breeding, Orvel Breeding and Woodrow Blankenship; and son-in-law, Jerry Fortner. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Gladys Marcum Breeding; one son, Mark Breeding (Sonya) of Ashland, Ky.; daughters, Sandy Fortner of Ironton, Ohio, and Sally Love (Mike) of Chesapeake, Ohio; one brother, Stewart Breeding Jr. of Ashland, Ky.; and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Apgar and the staff at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio, for their excellent care and patience during the last five months. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.