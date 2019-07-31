The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR KINCAID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR D. KINCAID Jr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR D. KINCAID Jr. Obituary




ARTHUR D. KINCAID JR., 85, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed peacefully on July 29, 2019. Arthur was born on October 20, 1933, to the late Arthur and Irene Kincaid. Arthur is survived by his wife of 64 years, Reba Y. Kincaid. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks, Largo, Fla. Art is also survived by one son, Philip Dean Kincaid (late Kathy Kincaid) of Barboursville, W.Va., and one daughter, Carrie Colleen Adkins (late Charles Adkins) of Conyers, Ga.; his grandchildren, Tara Enochs (Shuan) and Corey Kincaid (Britany) of Barboursville, W.Va., and Mackenzie Hall (Justin) of Covington, Ga., Whitney Adkins of Atlanta, Ga., and five great-grandchildren as well. Arthur also has two brothers, Gary Kincaid (Donna) of Chesapeake, Ohio, the late Jimmy Kincaid (Lois) of Huntington, W.Va., and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau Grove Assisted Living for their gracious hospitality and kindness to his family, and also to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., will be assisting the family with all final preparations. A private celebration of life for family will be conducted at a later time.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now