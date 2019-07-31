|
ARTHUR D. KINCAID JR., 85, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed peacefully on July 29, 2019. Arthur was born on October 20, 1933, to the late Arthur and Irene Kincaid. Arthur is survived by his wife of 64 years, Reba Y. Kincaid. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks, Largo, Fla. Art is also survived by one son, Philip Dean Kincaid (late Kathy Kincaid) of Barboursville, W.Va., and one daughter, Carrie Colleen Adkins (late Charles Adkins) of Conyers, Ga.; his grandchildren, Tara Enochs (Shuan) and Corey Kincaid (Britany) of Barboursville, W.Va., and Mackenzie Hall (Justin) of Covington, Ga., Whitney Adkins of Atlanta, Ga., and five great-grandchildren as well. Arthur also has two brothers, Gary Kincaid (Donna) of Chesapeake, Ohio, the late Jimmy Kincaid (Lois) of Huntington, W.Va., and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau Grove Assisted Living for their gracious hospitality and kindness to his family, and also to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., will be assisting the family with all final preparations. A private celebration of life for family will be conducted at a later time.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 31, 2019