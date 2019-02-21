|
ARTHUR RAY BELL SR., 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Knight Bell, died Feb. 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired machinist from CSX Railroad. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in McCormick Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
