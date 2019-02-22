







ARTHUR RAY BELL SR., 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with our Heavenly Savior on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, surrounded by his family at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 15, 1947, son of the late Harry and Mildred Bell. He was a retired machinist from CSX Railroad and a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Left to mourn the tremendous loss of this wonderful, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, best friend and mentor are his wife of 46 years, Brenda Knight Bell; six children, Art and Amy Bell, Melissa North and Gus Burcham, Tiffany Bell, Keren and Mike Neff, all of Proctorville, Ohio, Rachel and William Bowen, and Jacob and Debbie Bell, both of Ironton, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Lewis and Layne Bell, Austin North, Ian and Ethan Burcham, Justin, Ciara, Brooklynn and Jarod Neff, Jase Bowen, Tala, Drake and Aurora Bell; one brother, Carl (Donna) Bell of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Sue Ellen (Ansel) Bell of Proctorville, Ohio, and Linda (Scott) Lassitter of Robertsdale, Ala.; and close friends, Carroll Clark of Huntington, W.Va., and Carl Mayenschein of Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Eddie Salmons. Burial will follow in McCormick Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at the funeral home. 2 Timothy 4:6-8 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary