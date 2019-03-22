







ARVIN SEAM CANADY, age 67, of Barboursville, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington following a lengthy illness. He leaves a wife of 34 years, Deborah Smith Canady; a daughter, Sarah Kaitlin Canady Hogsett (Julian) of Milton. Also brothers, Arlen (Mary) Canady of Ravenswood and Ronald (Linda) Canady of Morgantown. Arvin was looking forward to becoming a grandfather in July to Spencer Maddox Hogsett. To mourn his passing are many other family members and friends including nieces and nephews. He was born on August 3, 1951, in Beckley, the son of the late Eugene and Opal Davis Canady. Arvin was a graduate of West Virginia University in 1974 with a BSME degree. He began his career at Kaiser Aluminum and later J.H. Fletcher and Company. He enjoyed WVU football and fellowship with family and friends. Arvin was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Pastor Kevin Lantz has been caring for the family and will officiate the funeral. The funeral service will be at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church at noon on March 23, 2019. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.