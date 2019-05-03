







ASA "CORK" CARLTON EDDY, of Pfafftown, North Carolina, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, a day shy of his 95th birthday. He was born April 17, 1924, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Ross and Olga "Pearl" Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Eddy; two sisters, Ruth Jean and Helen Henley (Lawson); two brothers, Jack (Jenny) and Jim; and two daughters, Jamie Spillers (Scott) and Kimberly Ashburn. He is survived by one brother, Larry (Donna); two sons, Steven Eddy (Caroline) and Jeffrey Longeddy (Deborah); one daughter, Debra Fletcher (Alan); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He served as Master Sergeant in the Signal Corps in Patton's Third Army, where he received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He continued to serve his country in other significant capacities as a communications consultant after his retirement of 41 years as an Electrical Engineer with AT&T. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. To honor Mr. Eddy for his kind and generous spirit, please make donations to the charities of your choice in lieu of flowers. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 3, 2019