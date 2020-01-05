The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ASHLEE ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASHLEE MARIE ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ASHLEE MARIE ARMSTRONG Obituary

ASHLEE MARIE ARMSTRONG, 27, daughter of Debra Ann Armstrong, passed away on January 1, 2020, at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, January 6, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. She is survived by her great joy, daughter Anna; boyfriend, William Gibson; maternal grandmother, Carol Parsley; brothers, Justin (Tiffani) and Devin Armstrong; Aunts Sherry (Don) Harrison, Karen (Tracy) Basenback; Uncle Bobby Trevathan; niece, Laila; and one special cousin, Chris (Gillian) Sochor. Ashlee was a devoted Mommy, daughter and sister, and she will be cherished and missed all the days of our life. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ASHLEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now