ASHLEE MARIE ARMSTRONG, 27, daughter of Debra Ann Armstrong, passed away on January 1, 2020, at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, January 6, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. She is survived by her great joy, daughter Anna; boyfriend, William Gibson; maternal grandmother, Carol Parsley; brothers, Justin (Tiffani) and Devin Armstrong; Aunts Sherry (Don) Harrison, Karen (Tracy) Basenback; Uncle Bobby Trevathan; niece, Laila; and one special cousin, Chris (Gillian) Sochor. Ashlee was a devoted Mommy, daughter and sister, and she will be cherished and missed all the days of our life. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020