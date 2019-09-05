The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
AUDA ADAMS Jr. Obituary




AUDA ADAMS JR., 71, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Terango Adams, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born June 30, 1948, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Auda Adams Sr. and Louisa Caldwell Adams. He was a retired contractor and former employee of Owens-Illinois. Auda was a member of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War, and a member of the . Survivors include son, Michael Adams (Danyel); daughter, Kimberly Adams and fiance J-Shawn Bailey; grandchildren, Travis Adams, Alicia Young (Quentin), Rose Booth (Cody) and Jayden Bailey. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
