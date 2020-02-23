|
AUDREA RICHARDS DINGESS left us February 20, 2020, to join her husband and our father, Reford Dingess. She was formerly of Flatwoods, Ky., and Ceredo. She was born in Ethyl, W.Va., on April 8, 1925, a daughter of the late Frank Florian Richards and Lillian Harless Richards. She has left behind two sons, Reford Dingess Jr. and Rod Dingess; one daughter, Kimberly Wells; four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020