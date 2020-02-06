|
AUGUSTENE "AUGIE" BRAMMER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on February 4, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1942, in Kermit, W.Va., to her late parents, Floyd and Nona Preston Justice. She is preceded in death, along with her parents, by her sister, Wandalene McCollough. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert "Paul" Brammer; sister, Glendene "Tuke" Murphy; brother, Kenneth Justice (Lora); daughters, Terri Booth (Jeffery) and Pamela Reed (Ken); one son, David Brammer (Heather); grandchildren, Whitnie Cline (Sara), Corey Brammer, Jonathan Booth (Matthew) and Jarrad Booth; great-grandchildren, Zac Cline, Levi Lewis and Bennett Brammer. Also surviving is her special sister-in-law, Brenda Brammer, and brother-in-law, Johnny Brammer, and a host of other family members and friends. Family will welcome friends at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at noon with Chaplain Mark Joseph officiating. Burial will follow services at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Online condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020