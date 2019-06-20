







AVA COREAN McMULLEN, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father Monday, June 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roll and Kate McMellon Huffman, her eldest sister, Carnie Arrington, and her husband of 63 years, Kyle Gordon McMullen. She is survived by sisters, Anna Waugh of Huntington, Joan (Bill) Kistler of Chesapeake, Va., Sue (Ralph) Rameriz of Punta Gorda, Fla., Linda (Ed) Ore of Ona, W.Va.; brother, Boyd (Carlotta) of Chicago, Ill.; brother-in-law, Bill (Janet) McMullen of Huntington; children, Janet (Gary) Sumpter, Todd (Jackie) McMullen and Carol (Bob) Wilcox, all of Huntington. "Nanny," as she was affectionately called, is also survived by grandchildren, Tim White, Tara (Brian) Blinn, Darrah (Jon) Cain, Jared Fredeking and Kylee (Elijah) Hassan, all of Huntington, Jodi (Josh) Fromholt of Franklin, Ohio, and Jacob (Rachel) Fredeking of South Charleston, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Ryan and R.J. Kelley, Piper and Bridget White, Braden Fredeking, Avaleen, Parker and Caroline Cain, Roman and Leo Fredeking, Lilian and Jonas Fromholt; great-great-grandson, Brantley Kelley; as well as lifelong friends, Todd and Treva King of Jacksonville, Fla. Ava grew up in Lincoln County and at a very young age was introduced to Kyle by her sister and his brother at their wedding, and three months later they got married. After residing for several years in Lorain, Ohio, Ava and Kyle returned to Huntington to raise their family. Ava was very involved with Beta Sigma Phi social sorority and worked for a short time at Sylvania, but her main focus was being a wonderful mother to her three children. Ava had an uncanny sense of humor and loving nature. Her infectious smile and beautiful eyes would always light up the room. She was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church for nearly 70 years and very active in many departments within the church, but her favorite was getting together with the ladies of the church anytime she was afforded the opportunity, especially in preparing numerous dinner functions. She loved her time singing in the choir, dancing, and found much joy in cooking, reading, watching Lifetime movies, doing jumbles and word search puzzles. She and Kyle, along with Todd and Treva, spent many trips together and always had great stories to share. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, and one hour prior to the service time of 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jamie Gump officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your gracious donations be made to Hospice of Huntington or the .