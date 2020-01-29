Home

BALLARD THEODORE FAULKNER Jr.

BALLARD THEODORE FAULKNER Jr. Obituary

BALLARD THEODORE FALUKNER JR., 66, of Ashland, brother of Deborah Compton of Poca, W.Va., and Warren Faulkner of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 26 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a pipefitter with Local 248. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association West Virginia, SE Ohio and NE Kentucky.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
