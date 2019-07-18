







BARBARA ADAMS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 8, 1945, in Man, W.Va., the daughter of the late Garland and Odell Lyall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Anna Mae Workman. Barbara was a retired school bus driver for Logan County, W.Va. She was a member of Community Chapel Church, Proctorville, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Lucy. She loved going to the beach and watching the sunrise over the ocean. She thoroughly enjoyed her Thursday evenings playing cards at her sister Pat's house, but her greatest passion was going to church and serving the Lord. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, "the love of her life" for 49 years, Delbert "Junior" Adams; her daughter, Sheri Potter of Peterborough, N.H.; her son, Jason (Shannon) Adams of Chesapeake, Ohio; three grandsons, Matt (Katie) Adams of Ashland, Ky., Jason "Dakota" (Laken) Adams of South Point, Ohio, and Dustin Schlenker of Lexington, Ky.; four great-grandchildren, Elijah "Eli," Mason, Sutton and McKennleigh Adams; one brother, Jerry Lyall of Ironton, Ohio; two sisters, Margaret "Genevieve" Workman of Ritchie County, W.Va., Patricia McCoy of Crown City, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Community Chapel Church, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Carl Black officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 18, 2019