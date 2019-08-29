|
BARBARA ANN SMITH, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born March 27, 1940, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Carl Emmitt and Jetta Frances Davis Elkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Smith; brother, Carl Elkins Jr.; and great-grandson, Chance Spurlock. She was an operator with C&P Telephone; retired from Verizon; was a member of the Pioneers; and was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard D. "Hoover" Spurlock of Scottown, Ohio, and Kevin "Bird Dog" and Sue Spurlock of Huntington; four grandchildren, Emilee Spurlock of Huntington, Zach (Emily) Spurlock of Lavalette, W.Va., Shane (Stacey) Spurlock of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Travis Spurlock of Jacksonville, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Chase Spurlock, Caleb Spurlock, Caden Spurlock and Christian Spurlock, all of Salt Rock, and Griffin Spurlock of Huntington; a brother, Mike Elkins of Huntington; and her companion, Ernie Ornellas of Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, Pastor Ray Vance officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019