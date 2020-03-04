|
BARBARA ELIZABETH JENKINS, 73, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away February 29, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Beard Mortuary; the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. She was born January 26, 1947, in Hampton, Va. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Betty McConnell Lamm. She was also preceded in death by her son, Chad Mitchell Jenkins. She loved flowers and enjoyed her job as the manager of the former Joyce's Greenhouse. She is survived by her husband, Robert Jenkins Jr. of Barboursville, and a son, Rob Jenkins of Huntington; a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Sue Lamm of Amherst, Va.; and two grandchildren, Robbie and Molly Jenkins. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020