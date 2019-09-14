|
|
BARBARA ELLEN BLATT, "Bobbie," 81, died in her home in Huntington, W.Va., on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born on March 21, 1938. Bobbie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lewis A. Blatt and Edith M. Blatt, and her twin brother, Thomas, who died shortly after his birth. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Rev. Fr. Douglas Ondeck. Rite of Committal will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her three brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark A. Blatt, Gregory J. Blatt and Linda Blatt, and Gabriel L. Blatt and Rhonna Blatt; one niece and a very special caregiver, Jenny E. Bias and Gary Bias; and nephew, Lewis S. Blatt and Shawnette Blatt. Also four great-nieces and -nephews, Isaac Bias, Emily Blatt, Lindsey Blatt and Nick Bias, and many friends survive. Bobbie lived a very fulfilling life. She retired from WPBY and was an avid animal lover and raised and bred show Papillion and Schnauzer dogs; she loved her dogs. Bobbie also loved old cars and was a member of BB's Car Club and Tri-State Car Club Street Rods. Many times she would be seen going to the car shows with her life-size Elvis doll, as she loved Elvis, too. Bobbie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she enjoyed Mass on a regular basis. Bobbie will be missed by family and friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019