|
|
BARBARA ELLEN DUNLAP, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was born October 8, 1931, the daughter of the late Wilson and Nancy Day. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Philby Dunlap. Barbara was an elementary school teacher for over twenty years, spending many of those years at Cammack Elementary. She enjoyed going to the beach with her family, reading, working crossword puzzles and feeding her birds and feral cats. She is survived by her loving family, two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Scott Adkins and Valerie and Rob Lambert; two grandsons, Kyle Adkins and Matthew Lieving; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Oliva Lieving and a great-great-grandson, Teagan Lieving. The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregivers, Autumn, Ashley, Brenda, Cloe, Lilly and Phyllis for their around the clock care the past three months, and to Hospice of Huntington, especially Eliza and Trish. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Due to current public health concerns, there will be a private service on Wednesday at Beard Mortuary. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020