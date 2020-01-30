The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ELLEN MARKS


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ELLEN MARKS Obituary

BARBARA ELLEN MARKS, 67, of Huntington, widow of Denver Ray Stevens, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, January 31, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Bob Withers officiating. Burial will be in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Barbara was born October 17, 1952, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Hobert Ray and Betty Elizabeth Waugh Deal. Her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Richard Board, also preceded her in death. She was the former owner and operator of the Proctorville Flea Market Restaurant. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Stevens and Cindy Williams, both of Huntington; two stepchildren, Bobbi Goad of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Montana Marks of Huntington; two brothers, Rodney Deal and Steve Deal, both of Huntington; a sister, Gerri Deal of Huntington; five grandchildren, Patience Akers (Ryan), Ashley Jackson, Alexis Johnson (John), Samantha Jackson and Georgia Galloway; and five great-grandchildren. Special thanks go out to Brenda Kay Jenkins, her cousin and caregiver. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Huntington, and donations may be sent to them in Barbara's name. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries