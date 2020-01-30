|
BARBARA ELLEN MARKS, 67, of Huntington, widow of Denver Ray Stevens, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, January 31, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Bob Withers officiating. Burial will be in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Barbara was born October 17, 1952, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Hobert Ray and Betty Elizabeth Waugh Deal. Her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Richard Board, also preceded her in death. She was the former owner and operator of the Proctorville Flea Market Restaurant. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Stevens and Cindy Williams, both of Huntington; two stepchildren, Bobbi Goad of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Montana Marks of Huntington; two brothers, Rodney Deal and Steve Deal, both of Huntington; a sister, Gerri Deal of Huntington; five grandchildren, Patience Akers (Ryan), Ashley Jackson, Alexis Johnson (John), Samantha Jackson and Georgia Galloway; and five great-grandchildren. Special thanks go out to Brenda Kay Jenkins, her cousin and caregiver. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Huntington, and donations may be sent to them in Barbara's name. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020