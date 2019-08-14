The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA GENE NOBLE BAILEY


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA GENE NOBLE BAILEY Obituary




BARBARA GENE NOBLE BAILEY, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed from this life Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Greg Lunsford; burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Barbara was born December 11, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Eugene Rose and Gladys Mae Ragland Noble. She was a former telephone switchboard operator. Survivors include one son, Gene "Skip" (Missy) Bailey; one daughter, Kim (Brad) Nelson; grandchildren, Chris (Ali) Nelson, Katie Nelson and Michael Prario. In addition, one brother, Ira Joe Noble Sr. (Phyllis), and a host of nieces and nephews survive as well. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at noon Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now