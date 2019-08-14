|
BARBARA GENE NOBLE BAILEY, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed from this life Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Greg Lunsford; burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Barbara was born December 11, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Eugene Rose and Gladys Mae Ragland Noble. She was a former telephone switchboard operator. Survivors include one son, Gene "Skip" (Missy) Bailey; one daughter, Kim (Brad) Nelson; grandchildren, Chris (Ali) Nelson, Katie Nelson and Michael Prario. In addition, one brother, Ira Joe Noble Sr. (Phyllis), and a host of nieces and nephews survive as well. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at noon Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019