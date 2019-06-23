Resources More Obituaries for BARBARA PAFFORD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BARBARA J. PAFFORD

BARBARA J. PAFFORD, loving wife, mother and "Baba," passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, peacefully in the Healthcare Unit of Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born August 17, 1935, in Wilco, W.Va., to the late Rudolph and Katherine Kailing. She is preceded in death by her husband and love of a lifetime, Thomas B. Pafford. Barbara was married to her high school sweetheart on June 26, 1955. They were constants in each other's lives, even when other aspects of their worlds became fuzzy and confusing. They raised two children, a son, Thomas D. Pafford of Durham, N.C., who preceded Barbara in death in October 2016, and a daughter, Katherine L. Morris of Barboursville. She is also survived by their spouses, Laura Collins-Pafford and Bob Morris. Her greatest joy was being Baba to six grandchildren, Sara Morris (Barboursville, W.Va.), Alyssa (Ryan) Gregory (Cross Lanes, W.Va.), Robert Burke, Liam Pafford, Lassha Pafford and Kieran Pafford (Durham, N.C.). Following graduation from Gary High School in McDowell County, Barbara attended Marshall College, earning a degree in Elementary Education. After marrying Tom and spending several years teaching both in McDowell County and Cabell County, Barbara was a full-time mother to their two children. Later, she worked for 25 years as the financial secretary of First United Methodist Church in Huntington. She was a longtime member and active participant in the church, both teaching Sunday School and serving on various committees. She enjoyed working with and supporting the Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry - a ministry of various downtown churches, along with other outreach ministries. Barbara was also active with Tom in the activities and services of the Downtown Huntington Kiwanis Club. Among her greatest gifts was that of letter writing - short notes, encouraging cards and letters were her way of loving and supporting others. Over the past 27 years, her favorite "position" was that of being a wonderful and loving Baba to her six grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church by Dr. Bill Wilson, Rev. Jennifer Johnson, Rev. Steve Hensley and Rev. Bill DeMoss. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral, at the church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry, 520 11th St., Huntington, WV 25701. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries