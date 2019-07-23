







BARBARA JOAN McDONALD, 73, of Whitman, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Dignity Hospice House, Chapmanville, W.Va. She was born September 4, 1945, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leon Harley and Velma Kilgore McDonald. One sister, Brenda Joy Arthur, also preceded her in death. She worked as a seamstress for Corbin Ltd. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Barbara is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, David McDonald of South Shore, Ky., and Michael McDonald (Melissa) of Ashland, Ky.; five grandchildren, Michael, Travis, Jessica, Bradley and Devin; four great-grandchildren; two nieces, Cheryl and Cathy and a nephew, Lowell. The family wishes to thank Patty's Home Away from Home and Dignity Hospice House for their wonderful care and kindness to Mom. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dignity Hospice House, 557 Main St., Chapmanville, WV, 25508. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmansmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 23, 2019