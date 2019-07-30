Home

BARBARA JUNE WILLIAMS TURNER, 68, of Huntington, wife of Art "Johnny" Turner, died July 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was editor of the Knott County News. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Hindman (Ky.) Funeral Service and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 30, 2019
