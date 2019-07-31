|
BARBARA JUNE WILLIAMS TURNER, age 68, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Hindman, Ky., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was born at Hindman, Ky., on February 11, 1951, to Curt Williams and Matilda Hale Williams. June was a 1968 graduate of Hindman High School, after which she attended Southern Ohio University for two years before returning to Hindman to be editor of Knott County News. She is survived by her husband, Art "Johnny" Turner; son, Jarrod Rolf Turner; grandson, Braden Kyle Turner; brother, Ed Williams; sister, Peggy Cox. She was preceded in death by her son, Julian Bain Turner. Funeral services for Barbara June Williams Turner will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., with Chris Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Hindman (Ky.) Funeral Services Chapel and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, Ky., is assisting her family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 31, 2019