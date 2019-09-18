|
BARBARA LEE DUNFEE, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Beard Mortuary. She was born June 4, 1932, in Summersville, W.Va., the daughter of the late James Nicolas and Cora Lee Callahan Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dunfee. Survivors include a brother, Robert Lee Wallace, three children, four stepdaughters and several grandchildren. She was a graduate of Triadelphia High School, Wheeling W.Va., and Indiana University where she earned an Associate degree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019