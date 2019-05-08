







BARBARA "BOBBIE" LEE GREEN SWAN, 77, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born April 5, 1942, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late James Wellington Green and Mary Edith Fox Green. She is survived by her husband, Larry Dale Swan, along with her brother, James Clyde Green (Deborah) of Barboursville; her son, Rodney (Beth) Swan of Ashton, W.Va.; her daughter, Stacy (Hank) Morrison of Milton; and her son, Todd Swan of St. Clairsville, Ohio. Surviving as well is her extended family of four grandchildren, Joshua, Jerricha and Jordan Morrison and Jennifer Swan; and six great-grandchildren, Hayden, Allison, Raelynn, Tristan, Nathaniel and Leilin. Bobbie was a retired Cabell County schoolteacher and very active in her community of Milton. Bobbie was a leading member of the Milton Woman's Club and a member of Milton Baptist Church where she will be greatly missed by the hospitality and kitchen crew. She was instrumental in establishing the support meetings for Recovery Point, Al-Anon, AA and NA for the Milton area. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center, 6th floor Oncology, for their loving care of Bobbie. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at Milton Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Stewart and Pastor Tracy Mills officiating. All are invited to share a time of fellowship and a meal together afterward. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Milton Woman's Club or Milton Recovery Program, both c/o Beverly J. Bragg, PO Box 631, Milton, WV 25541. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019