The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bowen Cemetery
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CHILDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA LOU CHILDERS


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA LOU CHILDERS Obituary




BARBARA LOU CHILDERS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1946, in Cabell County, a daughter of Howard Lloyd Childers and the late Zelma Sansom Childers. In addition to her mother, she is also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, LaDonna Childers; one brother-in-law, Tilson R. Pack Jr.; and one niece, Rebecca Sue Childers. She is survived by her father, Howard Lloyd Childers; two sisters, Linda Sue Pack and Victoria Jean Childers; one brother, Carl Childers; aunt, Ruth Adkins; nieces and nephews, A. Lloyd Pack, Dawn R. Carnahan (Ron), Howard R. Childers (Shannon) and David A. Childers; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Mike Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now