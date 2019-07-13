







BARBARA LOU CHILDERS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1946, in Cabell County, a daughter of Howard Lloyd Childers and the late Zelma Sansom Childers. In addition to her mother, she is also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, LaDonna Childers; one brother-in-law, Tilson R. Pack Jr.; and one niece, Rebecca Sue Childers. She is survived by her father, Howard Lloyd Childers; two sisters, Linda Sue Pack and Victoria Jean Childers; one brother, Carl Childers; aunt, Ruth Adkins; nieces and nephews, A. Lloyd Pack, Dawn R. Carnahan (Ron), Howard R. Childers (Shannon) and David A. Childers; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Mike Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019