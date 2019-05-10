







BARBARA LOU MINOR, 79, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 6, 2019, at River's Bend Health Care, South Point, Ohio. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Larry Arbogast officiating. Barbara was born September 9, 1939, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Margaret K. Tardy Moore. She retired from the former Stone & Thomas Department Store. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Clayton Minor Jr. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and loved ones. Her favorite thing to do was be outside working in her flowers and watching the many birds that frequented her yard. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by many. Survivors include three daughters, Charla Brand Pflum and husband Paul of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Barbette Slone and husband James of Proctorville, Ohio, and Margo Arbogast and husband Larry of South Point, Ohio; three sons, Timothy Purvis and wife Tina of Beaufort, S.C., William Purvis of Charleston, W.Va., and Charles Purvis and wife Krista of Weyers Cave, Va. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019