BARBARA "BOBBIE" LOUISE AYLOR, 87, of Huntington, wife of William "Bill" Aylor, died May 16 in Enterprise, Fla. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m.Thursday at Woodmere Memorial Park's Abbey of Remembrance. Entombment following. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Vitas Community Connection, 5420 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Suite 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
