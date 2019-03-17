The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA MARIE HART

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA MARIE HART Obituary




BARBARA MARIE HART, 83, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Brody Lipscomb. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, Milton. Barbara was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired secretary with Reger Funeral Home and also worked for Hayflick and Steinberg CPA's and the Huntington Galleries. She was born on November 14, 1935, in Huntington, the daughter of the late John William Hart Sr. and Mattie Marie Ball Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Mike McCord, and sister, Lena Hodge, all of Huntington, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now