







BARBARA MARIE HART, 83, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Brody Lipscomb. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, Milton. Barbara was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired secretary with Reger Funeral Home and also worked for Hayflick and Steinberg CPA's and the Huntington Galleries. She was born on November 14, 1935, in Huntington, the daughter of the late John William Hart Sr. and Mattie Marie Ball Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Mike McCord, and sister, Lena Hodge, all of Huntington, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home.