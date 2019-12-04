|
BARBARA NULL RICHARDS, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of John "Jack" Richards, died Nov. 29 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was a retired Gallipolis City Schools teacher. There will be a memorial service, noon Dec. 6, Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis; burial at a later time in Mount Zion Cemetery, Green Township. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gallia County Genealogical Society or a . www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019