Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
Barboursville, WV
BARBARA PERSINGER of Barboursville, W.Va., has been called to her eternal home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evert L. Persinger, a son, Dennis Michael, parents Sewell and Lula Morris and two brothers, Bill and Danny Morris. Her heavenly family has been eagerly awaiting their reunion. Barbara held offices in the Order of the Eastern Star and the Rebekahs. She has family of a daughter Janie Cross, a son Joe, two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
