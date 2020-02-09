|
BARBARA WILLIAMS, 82, widow of Lawrence Williams, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Heartland at Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born October 6, 1937, in Ashland, Ky., daughter of the late O.R. and Mary Margaret Caudill. Barbara worked for Weight Watchers and was the Director of the Chesapeake Community Center. She is survived by her two children, Michael (Bonnie Sue) Williams of Pleasant Garden, N.C., and Lisa (James Edwin) Pine of Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020