|
|
|
BEATRICE IMOGENE "JEAN" YOUNG WILLIS, 85, of Ironton, widow of Edward L. Willis, died March 10. She was a product finisher with Warren-Teed Pharmaceuticals and also worked at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More