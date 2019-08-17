|
BEATRICE SKEENS STILTNER, 93, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio. Funeral services 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Bill Osborne and her grandson, Bill Stiltner, officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Bea was born September 19, 1925, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lucian and Bessie Spence Skeens. She was a retired nurse's aide for Huntington State Hospital and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first son, David; brothers, Newman, Orville, Donald, Bill and Burgess Skeens; son-in-law, Tom Hall; and grandson, Lucian Stiltner. Survivors include son, Sam Stiltner (Sandy) of Wayne, and three daughters, Brenda Hirschi (Dean) of Shelton, Washington, Sandra Hall of Mebane, North Carolina, and Karen Stiltner of Medford, New Jersey; sister, Barbara Perry (Francis) of Lavalette, W.Va.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019