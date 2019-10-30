Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN GABRIEL BRUCE

Send Flowers
BENJAMIN GABRIEL BRUCE Obituary




BENJAMIN GABRIEL BRUCE, of Huntington, son of John Robert Bruce IV and Brittany Reavis Bruce, died Oct. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hoops Family Children's Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BENJAMIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries