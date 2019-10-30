|
|
|
BENJAMIN GABRIEL BRUCE, of Huntington, son of John Robert Bruce IV and Brittany Reavis Bruce, died Oct. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hoops Family Children's Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019