BENJAMIN GABRIEL BRUCE was born on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1:46 p.m. to parents John and Brittany Bruce at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He weighed 1 pound and 6 ounces and was 11 inches long. Benjamin's family was blessed with 45 days with him before he went to his heavenly home on October 25, 2019. Benjamin experienced holding hands with his mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from his family, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times. Benjamin is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy, foster brother, his grandparents, Robert and Patti Bruce, Joe Reavis (Tammy), Tammy Ceney (Mike), and a host of loving aunts and uncles. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, beginning at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Hoops Family Children's Hospital to thank the staff for loving and caring for sweet Benjamin. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019