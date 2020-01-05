|
BENJAMIN TALIAFERRO MORTON, 48, of Carlsbad, California, died Friday, December 20, 2019. He is survived by a loving family, including his daughter, Harper, wife, Kim, parents, Kemp and Susan Morton of Huntington, W.Va., his brother, Andrew Morton, niece, Emma Morton of Cleveland, Ohio, and many friends that will miss him dearly. Ben was born and raised in Huntington, W.Va., went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego Law School. Ben built a life in California after graduating from law school, where he met his wife, Kim Harris. He was a practicing attorney for more than 20 years. The family is brokenhearted at the sudden and tragic death of Ben, but life is not defined by how it ends, rather a full and wonderful picture of all the people he touched, the lucky individuals he loved, and the memories of a man who was always looking for ways to help others. The family will celebrate his life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington, with visitation in the church parlor at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made in Benjamin's name to a .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020