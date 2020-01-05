Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Huntington, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN MORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN TALIAFERRO MORTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BENJAMIN TALIAFERRO MORTON Obituary

BENJAMIN TALIAFERRO MORTON, 48, of Carlsbad, California, died Friday, December 20, 2019. He is survived by a loving family, including his daughter, Harper, wife, Kim, parents, Kemp and Susan Morton of Huntington, W.Va., his brother, Andrew Morton, niece, Emma Morton of Cleveland, Ohio, and many friends that will miss him dearly. Ben was born and raised in Huntington, W.Va., went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego Law School. Ben built a life in California after graduating from law school, where he met his wife, Kim Harris. He was a practicing attorney for more than 20 years. The family is brokenhearted at the sudden and tragic death of Ben, but life is not defined by how it ends, rather a full and wonderful picture of all the people he touched, the lucky individuals he loved, and the memories of a man who was always looking for ways to help others. The family will celebrate his life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington, with visitation in the church parlor at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made in Benjamin's name to a .

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BENJAMIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -