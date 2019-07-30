|
BENTON CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" DEATON, age 48 of Coal Grove, Ohio, formerly of Paintsville, Ky., passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Born November 4, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Marsha Rae Childers of Paintsville, Kentucky, and the late Paul D. Deaton. In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by one son, Jonathan Tyler Deaton of Paintsville, Ky.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Tyler Deaton of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; stepfather, Michael Dip Stafford; two sisters, Raelynn Deaton Haynes and her husband Aaron of Austin, Texas, and Marcy Deaton and her husband, Frank Butler of Lexington, Kentucky; and one brother, Michael Stafford II also of Lexington, Kentucky. Chris was a 1989 graduate of Johnson Central High School, where he was two time All-State and three year All-Area in football. He was a 1994 graduate of Marshall University, where he was a member of the I-AA National Championship Team in 1992 and the runner-up teams in 1991 and 1993. Chris started 56 consecutive games for the Thundering Herd. He won the 1993 Jacobs Blocking Award as the top offensive lineman in the Southern Conference and was also named as a first team All-American in 1993. He was All-Southern Conference, second team, as a freshman and sophomore, then earned first team honors in his junior and senior seasons. He graduated from Marshall in 1994. In 2015, Chris was inducted into the Marshall University Hall of Fame. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the chapel of the Phelps & Son Funeral Home. Friends may visit the Phelps & Son Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and any time prior to the service on Tuesday. Seth Carter will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Marshall University Football Program or Lymphoma Foundation (www.lymphoma.org). Arrangements are under the direction of the Phelps & Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 30, 2019