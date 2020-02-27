|
BERNARD LEROY WARD, 79, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Bob Hayes at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the 5th Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill Section of Dock's Creek Cemetery. Bernard was born on November 4, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Mary Catherine Chatterton. He was a fork truck operator for Houdaille Industries. He was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ for 63 years. He loved the church and God. He enjoyed golf, singing, and loved Marshall sports. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Pearly Chatterton; and a brother, Ken Ward. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Trish Ward; three children, Debbie Simms (Bob), Tim Ward (Lori), Sherri Deatherage (Mark); eight grandchildren, Michael Deatherage, Lindsay Ward, Rachel Deatherage Brown, Jeremy Ward, Tabitha Deatherage, Heather Ward, Eric Ward, Glennda Simms; step-great-grandchild, Griffin Brown; one brother, Bill Chatterton. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the 5th Street Church of Christ. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020