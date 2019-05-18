







DR. BERNARD QUEEN, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. Private entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends after 2 p.m. prior to the service. He was born January 19, 1926, in Wayne, W.Va., the son of the late App and Cora Parsons Queen of Wayne. He graduated from Wayne High School and entered the Navy at 16 years of age and served as Radioman 2nd Class-World War II in the Intelligence Division, and was awarded the Navy Unit Citation for Meritorious Service. He graduated from Marshall College with degrees in Physical and General Science and Math and completed a Master's Degree in Educational Administration in 1951, followed by completing his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 1967. Dr. Queen was active in the education community, having served as a classroom teacher at Vinson High School and Ceredo-Kenova High School, Principal of Vinson High School, Administrative Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent of Wayne County Schools. He moved to Marshall University as Assistant Professor of Education and served Marshall University as Director of Federal Programs, Chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Developer and Director of the PACE Center (Regional Three Resource Center), Dean of the College of Education, Director of Development & Executive Director of the Marshall University Foundation Inc. and retired as Full Professor of Educational Administration. Dr. Queen was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, a life member of both the Marshall University Alumni Association and National PTO. Other activities include Honorary Citizen of The State of Georgia; Kentucky Colonel; Admiral in the Cherry River Navy; member of Masonic Crescent Lodge #32 of Ceredo, W.Va.; 32nd Degree of the Scottish Rite; Shriner; member of American Legion; John Marshall Society; Marshall University Foundation Inc.; was presented with a "Recognition of Achievement" from John Cornyn, United States Senator of Texas for military service during WWII; and has served on the Board of Directors of the Tri-State Transit Authority since 1988 and as Treasurer for several years. Dr. Queen was preceded in death by his very devoted wife of 59 years, Lamina Faye Maynard Queen, and brothers, Arlie H., Dallas, Glenn J. Queen; and grandson, Ryan Matthew Queen. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Larry Preston and Janet Fay Queen of Huntington; granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Queen of Huntington; great-grandson, Jacob Ryan Queen of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Taryn Makenzie Queen of Huntington; and several very special nephews and nieces and grand-nephews and -nieces. It is Bernard's wish that friends who wish to make a remembrance send a contribution to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, re: Lamina M. Queen Endowment (#310336); Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701; or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 18, 2019