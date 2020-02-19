|
BERNARD RAY "BOTCHIE" HIGHTOWER, 81, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with the Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born July 21, 1938, in Logan County, West Virginia, a son of the late George Lee and Annie Opal Kuhn Hightower. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Beckett Hightower, and two grandsons, Jason Ray Hightower and Mark Sanford Bailey. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, B. Ray and Linda Hightower of Salt Rock; one daughter, Anne Hightower of Wiltz, Calif.; four sisters, Betty Carroll, Nora Childers, Nellie Cremeans and Becky Hightower; two brothers, Charles Hightower and Hughie Hightower; seven grandchildren, Maggie, Candi and Jacob Bailey, Josh Bell, Justin Hightower, Elizabeth Hightower and Ashley Pollock; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020