|
|
BERNARD RENE TASSEN, 71, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1948, in Cabell County, a son of the late Bernard Lee Tassen and Freda Blake Tassen. He was a former employee of ACF Industries with 44 years of service. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. He volunteered as a Little League Coach and was an avid supporter of Huntington East High School. He was a lifetime fan of Marshall University, Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds. He never met a stranger and was known by many to be bigger than life. He leaves behind his loving wife, Wanda Tassen; one son, Troy Tassen; his very close friends, Henry and Ele Billups and David and Karen Tassen; a loving dog, Rusty; a host of other family and friends; and he loved his brothers-in-law. A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor David Lemming officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019