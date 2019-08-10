The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD TASSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD RENE TASSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD RENE TASSEN Obituary




BERNARD RENE TASSEN, 71, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1948, in Cabell County, a son of the late Bernard Lee Tassen and Freda Blake Tassen. He was a former employee of ACF Industries with 44 years of service. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. He volunteered as a Little League Coach and was an avid supporter of Huntington East High School. He was a lifetime fan of Marshall University, Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds. He never met a stranger and was known by many to be bigger than life. He leaves behind his loving wife, Wanda Tassen; one son, Troy Tassen; his very close friends, Henry and Ele Billups and David and Karen Tassen; a loving dog, Rusty; a host of other family and friends; and he loved his brothers-in-law. A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor David Lemming officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now